Frances Tiafoe Defeats Rafael Nadal At US Open: Everything We Know

The 24-year-old American’s four-set triumph over Rafael Nadal on Monday was the greatest of his career, and now anybody can win the U.S. Open.

Rafael Nadal lost to Frances Tiafoe in New York under the lights, as the Spaniard was on his way to the Grand Slam number 23 and the top spot in the ATP rankings. The only tennis player in 2022 who can defeat the Spaniard in a Major is Tiafoe, who also ensures that Ruud and Alcaraz will have the opportunity to contend for the top position.

Frances Tiafoe stunned second-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time, marking a significant step towards realizing his tremendous potential.

The 24-year-old then rejoiced in front of his family and boyfriend as he sat down in his chair and put his head in his hands as tears streamed down his face.

Tiafoe took rapid cuts and finished with 49 wins while spending most of the game on or inside the baseline. Nadal ran to the corners and lunged to prolong rallies for an excessive amount of the game, keeping himself deep behind the baseline (or not). His play lacked depth and flair.

Everything is gloomy 15 minutes after losing at the final Grand Slam event of the year, but it is natural, Nadal stated in Spanish. I know I have the inner strength to finish it in the end when time passes and there is no other option but to persevere.

Though Andy Murray and the Big Three want to reunite later this month to compete for Team Europe in the Laver Cup in London, Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca are expecting their first child later this year. A new generation of competitors, including the 24-year-old Tiafoe and the 27-year-old Kyrgios, may now pursue the more prestigious championship in New York.

