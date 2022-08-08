Engage Kiss Episode 7 Release Date And Time, Countdown, Spoilers And Watch Anime Online

Engage Kiss Episode 7 is all set to be released on 14th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Engage Kiss Episode 7 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
Aniplex’s “Kiss” project is a mixed-media artwork from Japan. A-1 Pictures was produced and Fumiaki Maruto wrote the script for An anime television series created by A-1 Pictures and directed by Masahiro Andoh with character designs by Tsunako premiered in July 2022.
Square Enix creates the sequel to their mobile game, Engage Kill.
Previously In Engage Kiss Episode 6:
Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 334 Release Date
Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.
Engage Kiss Episode 6 was titled ‘Devil killing the third party. The episode started on a heartbreaking note. Kisara went to visit his warehouse where he saw all the moments of Shu and Ayano. This had literally broken Kisara’s expectations and his heart in the first place. He decided to maintain a strict distance between him and Shu. He even decided to change his bedroom and sleep somewhere else.
Ayano loves to spend time with Shu. He always expects Kisara not to be around them as it will interrupt their lovely moments. The three feel that this situation is very common for Baylon City as the city is filled with love triangles. The episode ends with the glimpse of a very unknown lady who was wearing Kisara’s sister’s clothes and had complete blonde hair.
Engage Kiss Episode 7 Release Date:
Engage Kiss Episode 7 is all set to be released on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 12:30 AM JST.
Engage Kiss Episode 7 Countdown:
Engage Kiss Episode 7 Spoilers And Assumptions:
Also Read: Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 97 Release Date
Engage Kiss Episode 7 will be more exciting and engaging as there will be an introduction of a new lady. As Kisara got to know about the affair of Shu and Ayano, he might give them signals of him knowing the fact. Also in this episode, we will get to see who is that young lady.
Do not miss the upcoming episode as it will be a plot changer.
Where To Watch Engage Kiss Online?
Engage Kiss Episode 7 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.
WATCH Engage Kiss Episode 6 HERE.
Frequently Asked Questions About Engage Kiss:
Q: When was the first episode of Engage Kiss released?
Ans: The first episode of Engage Kiss got released on July 3, 2022.
Q: Will there be any season 2 of the series Engage Kiss?
Ans: Since season 1 just got released, there is no official news announced about season 2.
Q: How old is Kisara in the anime series Engage Kiss?
Ans: In the anime series, Kisara is nearly 700 years old.