Engage Kiss Episode 6: Release Date, Time, Countdown And Watch Eng Sub Online

Engage Kiss Episode 6 is all set to be released on 7th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Engage Kiss Episode 6 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
Aniplex’s “Kiss” project is a mixed-media artwork from Japan. A-1 Pictures was produced and Fumiaki Maruto wrote the script for An anime television series created by A-1 Pictures and directed by Masahiro Andoh with character designs by Tsunako premiered in July 2022.
Square Enix creates the sequel to their mobile game, Engage Kill.
Engage Kiss Episode 5 Highlights:
In Engage Kiss Episode 5 saw, A demon attacked Yugiri and Kisara at the beginning of the episode. Yugiri was harmed while fighting the demon, but Shu just about reached them. While Kisara and Shu were the subjects of a police investigation, Yugiri received complete attention. At this point, the police started discussing Shu’s family and how they, unfortunately, passed away while he was still alive. For the first time, someone wanted to collaborate with Shu and also had faith in him. When the police began their inquiry, they went to Hanamura first, who Kisara and Ogata had seen. Hanamura was recently murdered when the cops entered the room. Additionally, a line with the words “one more to go” was painted in blood on the wall.
Shu visited Yugiri in the quarantine room in the following scene, where Yugiri was being watched over following the demon attack. Shu was mocking Yugiri for her loungewear. Yugiri questioned Shu about his actions and the reason he left AAA. Shu shares with her a secret: He has nightmares in which he sees his younger sister, who may still be alive. So even if it means losing his memories, he won’t give up and will keep trying. Yugiri broke up with him after giving him a passionate kiss and expressing her emotion. They were fortunate to have hidden before the demon showed up since it sprang out of nowhere and attacked the couch. Shu was left on the ground as Kisara went to battle the demon. To increase Kisara’s power, she gave Shu a passionate kiss and drank some of his blood. Shu was awakened by Yugiri, who stated, “Look at your hand.” A sharp needle was left by Kisara. Shu claims he’ll take the blame moving forward if you continue to hide. He then proceeded to battle the demon. After Shu inserted the sharp needle into the demon’s chest, Kisara cut it off with her sword.
The police officer stopped by to praise Shu for eliminating the demon in the third scene. Shu questioned the man whether he had learned anything from him. However, Hanamura was slain before they arrived, thus it didn’t work. However, it provided a definite indication that the weapon with which Hanamura was slain was not possessed. They then returned to the beginning.
Finally, Yugiri visited Kisara. Kisara became upset with her for interfering in their relationship despite her assurances that she would break up with him.
Engage Kiss Episode 6 Release Date:
Engage Kiss Episode 6 is all set to be released on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 12:30 AM JST.
Engage Kiss Episode 6 Countdown:
Engage Kiss Episode 6 Release Time:
- Pacific Time: 8:30 AM PDT (August 6)
- Central Time: 10:30 AM PDT (August 6)
- Indian Time: 9:00 PM IST (August 6)
- Japan Time: 12:30 AM JST (August 7)
Engage Kiss Episode 6 Spoilers:
No spoilers have been updated to date regarding Engage Kiss Episode 6. However, certain unofficial spoilers begin to circulate online before the airing of the upcoming episode. However, the title of the upcoming episode is “the third party demon killer.”
Where To Watch Engage Kiss Online?
Engage Kiss Episode 6 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.
FAQs
Who is the director of Engage Kiss?
Ans: Tomoya Tanaka is the director of Engage Kiss.
When did its original run start?
Ans: It first aired on 2 July 2022.
What is the genre of Engage Kiss?
Ans: It is a role-playing game and action anime series.
When will episode 6 of Engage Kiss be released?
Ans: The next chapter is about to release on 7 August 2022.
Who is the publisher of Engage Kiss?
Ans: Square Enix is the publisher of Engage Kiss.