Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya Sets New Record As Youngest Two-Time Emmy Winner By Winning Best Drama Actress For ‘Euphoria’

The Euphoria star Zendaya has made out the way to achieve another award at the Emmys. She was noticed thanking the whole Euphoria crew and the cast for the situation to have. This is not the first time for Zendaya but she has previously won another Emmy Award. Today, she is considered to be the youngest female actress to earn the Emmy awards twice.

Not just the youngest female actress, Zendaya is considered to be the youngest executive producer as well since she had produced a large part in her series ‘Euphoria’. Her talents don’t just end here. She is also the co-lyricist for her two famous songs “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired”. Zendaya won both her Emmy Awards for the one and only series “Euphoria”. Back in 2020 when she was awarded the Emmy awards, she then became the first youngest actress. Presently we can see that no one actually could compete with her and take and position.

What Is Euphoria All About?

Euphoria is an American series with a plot narrating the story of a 17-year-old girl Rue. The plot mainly concerns the various problems faced by different students of the school “East Highschool”. The series contains friendships, heartbreaks, love, sex, drugs, conflicts, etc. Starting from teen fights to teen heartbreaks, the show portrayed every character very prominently and showed how each one handled their own problems. The series was first premiered through HBO but later it also got aired in the Disney+ Hotstar application.

Not just the plot but the dressing style of both the girls and the boys was something that created an immense impact on the teenagers of the current generation. After the series, many were also seen copying the characters’ styles and tagging them on Instagram.

The Actors Who Played A Very Big Role In The Series Euphoria Were:

Austin Abrams Storm Reid as Gia Bennett Dominic Fike as Elliot Javon Walton as Aason Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez Alexa Demie as Maddy Sydney Sewwney as Cassie Howard Algee Smith as Chris Mckay Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs Angus Cloud as Fezco Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs Nika King as Leslie Bennett Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Even though there is no official news announced for season 3, we can assume after watching the last episode of season 2 that there will be a season 3 to narrate the rest of the plot. Also, the whole clan of teenagers is eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming seasons of the series Euphoria.

