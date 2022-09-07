Did Michael Jackson Have Biological Kids? Everything We Know

Did Michael Jackson Have Biological Kids? This is one of the most asked questions nowadays, well why know everything in the article below.

In 1996, Michael Jackson wed Debbie Rowe, a medical office assistant. Prince Jackson, born in 1997, and Paris, born in 1998, where their two children together.

Paris, who was one year old, and Prince, who was two years old, went to live with their father full-time after Miachel and Rowe were divorced in 1999. Paris and her brothers, including her younger brother Blanket (who is now known as Bigi Jackson), were handed to Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, in full custody following the tragic death of Michael in 2009.

Instead of doing it in the traditional manner, it is more likely that Michael Jackson paid their moms to become surrogate mothers and have the children. Although there is little evidence that Michael was very sexual with anyone, he did wish to start a family.

Why Did Debbie Rowe Get Divorce From Micheal Jackson?

As he grew older, the stresses of the outside world increased, and he desired a family. It’s the reason Debbie Rowe got divorced from Michael Jackson, granted him custody of the kids (his two oldest), and assumed Blanket was a surrogate.

All of his children don’t give a damn if, by some miracle, some of them aren’t his biological offspring since they were raised by them, and Michael Jackson was granted custody of Rowe’s children by a court that undoubtedly made sure of it. We request that adoptive parents and stepparents both continue to be regarded as parents. Unless a person requires a liver or kidney, we don’t believe that genetics should be a factor.

No one challenges Brad and Angelina’s adopted children as being their own, do they? Paris Jackson, a model, and actress, made her acting debut in the 2017 television series Star as Rachel, which was based on her father Michael Jackson. Prince Jackson has recently had some experience working in the entertainment sector.

I’m hoping to become well-rounded as a producer, director, screenwriter, and actor, he said to fans while working as a guest reporter for Entertainment Tonight in 2013. Blanket, now known by his new moniker Bigi, has always been the Jackson family member who prefers alone. Together with Prince and their cousin Taj, Bigi, who is now a teenager, reviews movies and television shows on YouTube. However, she is currently a high school student and is almost ever seen outside.

