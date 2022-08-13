Dandadan Chapter 69 Release Date And Time, Countdown, Raw Scans And Read Manga Online

Dandadan Chapter 69 is going to release on Friday 16th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Dandadan Chapter 69 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more.
Yukinobu Tatsu wrote and illustrated this Japanese manga Dandadan. Since April 2021, it has been serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service, with chapters collected into five tankbon volumes as of May 2022.
Previously In Dandadan Chapter 68:
The previous episode i.e Dandadan chapter 68, started with Jin and Erosuke running away from the Kaiju Monster. On the other side, Aira is still found lying, completely injured. The evil eye started finding Okarun as he wanted to defeat him more times. But Kaiju monster gets to know that the duo had decided to hide in Momo’s house, and reaches there straight away to defeat them.
Now the duo finds out that Kaiju has already arrived at their location and decides to defeat him by the Nano Skins. On the other hand, the evil eye is growing more and more powerful which is becoming a risk for Jin and Erosuke. Yet no one went to look injured Aira. Okarun eventually decides to develop a big size robot whose structure just looks like the Godzilla monster. The episode ended with Okarun thinking about what to make.
Dandadan Chapter 69 Release Date:
Dandadan Chapter 69 is all set to be released on 16th August 2022. The release date has been officially announced and we can expect that there won’t be a rescheduled date.
Dandadan Chapter 69 Countdown:
What Will Happen In Dandadan Chapter 69?
In the upcoming chapter i.e Dandadan Chapter 69, we will see what does Okarun make to defeat Kaiju. As per the spoilers, Okarun is going to make a Godzilla monster only. Now the question arises will they defeat Kaiju monster? Also, Evil Eye will be getting hold of Jin and Erosuke. To know more detail let’s wait for the upcoming chapter to get released.
Where Can I Read Dandadan Manga Online?
Tecake never advises you to read any manga on any fake platform or website. Watching or reading any anime from fake websites might get your phone hacked or charge unnecessary fines. Hence you can read Dandadan On Viz media.
Frequently Asked Questions About Dandadan:
Q: Is Dandadan a romantic manga?
Yes: No, Dandadan is not a romantic manga at all.
Q: Who is the protagonist of Dandadan?
Ans: The Protagonist of the series Dandadan is Okarun.
Q:Is Dandadan a horror anime?
Ans: Yes Dandadan is a supernatural action manga series.