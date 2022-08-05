Dandadan Chapter 68 Release Date, English Scans, Story And Where To Read Manga Online

Dandadan Chapter 68 is all set to be released on 5th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Dandadan Chapter 68 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
Yukinobu Tatsu wrote and illustrated this Japanese manga series. Since April 2021, it has been serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service, with chapters collected into five tankbon volumes as of May 2022.
Previously In Dandadan Chapter 67:
Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the Dandadan Chapter 67.
The previous chapter, chapter 67 was titled “The Kaiju’s Wicked Strong”. The opening scene itself tells us about the great escape of Jin and Erosuke from the hands of the Kaiju Monster. Before the escape, Erosuke insulted Jin which resulted in a showing off the evil eye. Now both of them got the address of Momo and Okaroon. They decided to leave for their journey to their location as soon as possible.
But in the location of Momo and Okaroon, there’s a war situation created. For both Momo and Okaroon, it became difficult to actually defeat Kaiju. While the fighting scene continues, Aira gets badly injured. Without helping, both Momo and Okaroon fled from that scene immediately. Later Akira tries to help Aira. They decide to stay back at Momo’s place and create a plan to defeat the Kaiju monster completely. The chapter ends with Momo and Okaroon running away.
Dandadan Chapter 68 Release Date:
Dandadan Chapter 68 will be released on August 8, 2022.
- IST Zone Timings – August 8 at 8:30 PM
- EST Zone Time – 8 August 11:00 AM
Dandadan Chapter 68 Spoilers And Assumptions:
The spoilers for Dandadan Chapter 68 have not yet been released. But after reading the recap, we can of course predict the content of the upcoming chapter. In the upcoming chapter, we might get to read about Momo and Okaroon’s plan to defeat Kaiju. Also, will Aira make it again to the battlefield? Also, there might be a scene twister in this upcoming chapter.
Where Can I Read Dandadan Manga Online?
Frequently Asked Questions About Dandadan
Q: Who is the protagonist of Dandadan?
Ans: The protagonist of Dandadan is Okarun.
Q: Is Dandadan Shonen Jump?
Ans: Yes, Dandadan is Shonen Jump.
Q: Who created Dandadan?
Ans: The manga series Dandadan is written by Yukinobu Tatsu.