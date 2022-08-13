Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch English Sub Online

Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 is going to release on Friday 16th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more.
In the village, however, Vivian and her mother eat traditional rural meals. They believe that the greatest pleasures in life are found in food. When a culinary experiment goes horribly wrong, Vivian travels back in time to Ye Jin Xuan’s ancient times as a magistrate’s daughter named Ye Jiayao.
When she wakes up, Si An is seized and taken to Hei Fang Camp, where she encounters the camp’s leader, Xia Chun Yu, the young master of the Jing An Marquis manor, who is really a king’s secret agent.
What Happened In Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 7:
In Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 7, Yaoyao Jij and Xia discovered that Ah Yuan was a princesses of the Nanyue Kingdom. Later she takes the trio to her palance and sits in her princess outfit which eventually makes Jin very shy. Since Yaoyao’s friends had come over, she decides to cook something for them. The peacock’s presentation of the food makes her father very proud.
After they taste it, they feel that she has put some special ingredients which are impossible to find at the local market. Yaoyao provides them with a detailed recipe and even the location from where they can buy the ingredients. Later when they met the king, they requested 100000 ducks which will help them to prevent the Locust plague.
Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date:
Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 Will be released on 16th August 2022, So sit back and wait for the makers to amaze us again.
Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 Countdown:
What Happened In Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8?
In Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8, we might see Jin confessing his feelings for Ah Yuan. We will also get to know what the king decide about the ducks and the Locust plague. To know more in detail, we have to wait for the official release of the episode.
Where To Watch Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 Online For Free?
Tecake does not recommend you to watch Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 on any fake platform or website, You can watch Cinderella Chef Season 3 Episode 8 on Crunchyroll.
