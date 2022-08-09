Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Countdown And Where To Read Online

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 is all set to be released on 16th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
The Chainsaw Man series was created by Japanese manga writer Tatsuki Fujimoto. It will last from December 2018 to December 2020.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 Highlights:
In Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 we saw, Asa expresses gratitude to Yuko for the shoes she recently gifted her. She is questioned by Yuko about whether she wants to go devil-hunting after school. Yuko agrees to go right away. They sit down together after school and discuss Yoshida’s absence. Asa queries Yuko about her desire to go devil hunting. Yuko claims that it is a simple method to make a lot of money and that since the devils killed her parents, she also has some desire to exact revenge on them.
Asa informs her that the devils also killed her parents. After she joins the hunter club, Yuko explains to her that they can become friends. Asa concurs with you. When Yuko enters the restroom, the War Devil appears and tells Asa that they should murder Yuko. They will need a weapon to aid them in their hunt for devils, and since Asa has become connected to her, she can become a potent weapon. Asa tells her to start addressing her by her name after refusing to do so. She doesn’t call it by its name, the War Devil informs her.
The devil advises Asa to call her Yoru because she feels strangely addressed as “War Devil” by Asa. Until Asa gets to kill the Chainsaw Man, Yoru is willing to do anything she asks of her. Asa doesn’t give a damn about all of this because she is now having the best time ever and only wants to have fun.
A man is addressing a crowd of onlookers in the streets about how seven out of every twenty individuals are killed by devils. The Japanese people need to wake up and know they are at war with the devils.
Asa and Yuko come across a devil killing people at the same moment, and they freeze at their location. Asa is informed by Yoru that they cannot beat the “Bat Devil” in their current state and that Yoru is unable to take over Asa’s body while he is terrified. She commands her to withdraw gently and softly, but Asa begins to sprint, drawing Bat Devil’s notice. They are now being pursued by the Bat Devil.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Release Date:
Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 will be released on August 16th, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and we can expect that there won’t be a rescheduled date.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Release Timings:
Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 is set to be released at the following times internationally:
- Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (August 16)
- Central Daylight Time: 6:00 am CDT (August 16)
- Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (August 16)
- British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (August 16)
- Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (August 16)
- Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (August 16)
- Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (August 17)
- Philippines Time: 11:00 pm PHT (August 16)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Countdown:
Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Spoilers:
As of this writing, Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 raw scans or spoilers haven’t appeared online. Being a digital-exclusive series, such raw scans typically begin to appear 2-3 days before the official release, making leaks very impossible. When the raw scans are published and translated, the spoilers will be accessible.
Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Online For Free?
FAQs
1. When will chapter 102 of Chainsaw Man be released?
Ans: Chapter 102 of Chainsaw Man will release on 16th August 2022.
2. Who is the author of Chainsaw Man?
Ans: Tatsuki Fujimoto is the author of Chainsaw Man.
3. How many volumes are there in Chainsaw Man?
Ans: There are a total of 11 volumes in Chainsaw Man.
4. Under what genres does Chainsaw Man falls?
Ans: Chainsaw Man falls under action fiction, comedy horror, dark fantasy.
5. What is the studio for Chainsaw Man?
Ans: Chainsaw Man is the creation of Mappa studio.