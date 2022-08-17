Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 Release Date And Time, Spoilers Confirmed By HiDive

Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 is all set to be released on 18th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
Kou Yamori is a middle school student who finds it difficult to understand the concept of love. He soon stops going to school because he sees little sense in surrendering to the norm. Plagued with insomnia due to his idleness, Kou begins roaming the streets at night.
One night, Kou encounters a strange girl named Nazuna Nanakusa who claims that people stay up at night because they are dissatisfied with how they spent their day and can’t rest until they get rid of their inhibitions. Nazuna lies down next to Kou in order to lodge a “complaint”– when she starts drinking his blood, he understands that she’s really a vampire!
Previously In Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 06:
Before watching the previous episode, let's see what happened in the previous episode.
In the previous episode, we saw Kiyosumi was tremendously stressed out for her boss. She decides to go for a good massage as it will help her release her stress. She went to Nazuna’s place for the massage from where she came to know that Nazuna has appointed Kou for the job and if he does his job properly she will award him a kiss and his commission. Kou being very excited starts the massage process. Both Kiyosumi and Kou have a very serious conversation during the massage when all of a sudden Kiyosumi’s boss calls her for some pending work.
Hearing about the work again, she gets irritated and leaves the room immediately. Seeing this Kou feels that the massage is very important for her as she is under a lot of pressure. When Kou calls Nazuna to block the door to prevent her from going and wanted to continue the massage, Nazuna pushes Kiyosumi out of the place. The episode ends with Kou being very shocked about this action of hers.
Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 Release Date And Time:
Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 will be released on 18th August 2022, so sit back and wait for the makers to amaze us again, you can also tell us your perspective regarding Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 in the comment section.
- 10:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time
- 12:30 PM Central Daylight Time
- 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time
- 6:30 PM British Summer Time
- 7:30 PM Central European Summer Time
- 11:00 PM India Standard Time
Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 Spoilers:
The last episode ended with Kou being very shocked by Nazuna’s actions. In the upcoming episode, we will get to know the reason behind Nazuna’s rude action. Also, we will see if Kiyosumi returns to do her pending work or goes out somewhere else. Stayed tuned to know what happens next.
Where To Watch Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 Online?
We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, It’s been confirmed that the Anime Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 is accessible to watch on the official streaming service for Anime. HIDIVE has Episode 6 available right now. Call Of The Night’s previous seasons and episodes are also available on HIDIVE.
Frequently Asked Questions About The Series Call Of The Night
Q: Is Call Of The Night on Netflix?
Ans: Yes, Call Of The Night is on Netflix.
Q: How many episodes will Call Of The Night have?
Ans: The anime Call Of The Night will have 13 episodes.
Q: Will Kou fall in love with Nazuna?
And: Yes Kou will fall in love with Nazuna in this anime.