Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date And Time, Spoilers Revealed on HiDive

Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date is all set to be released on 25th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date , Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:

Kou Yamori is a middle school student who finds it difficult to comprehend the idea of love. Because he sees no purpose in following the crowd, he stops going to school right away. Kou’s insomnia led him to start roaming the streets at night.

Kou is awakened one night by a strange girl named Nazuna Nanakusa, who claims that people can’t sleep until they get rid of their inhibitions. It’s revealed that Zazuna is a vampire, and she lies down next to Kou in order to “complain” about it– when she starts drinking his blood, he understands that she’s actually a vampire!

Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 171 Release Date

Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date will be released on 25th August 2022, so sit back and wait for the makers to amaze us again, you can also tell us your perspective regarding Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date in the comment section.

10:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time

12:30 PM Central Daylight Time

1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time

6:30 PM British Summer Time

7:30 PM Central European Summer Time

11:00 PM India Standard Time

Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers:

Also Read: The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 Release Date

As Kou and Nazuna grow closer, they do need to protect one another’s builds. Kou has a plan to become a vampire, but will this goal be one that Nazuna can agree with? This next episode is likely to give some answers, but will of course likely pose a whole next host of other questions.

Where To Watch Call Of The Night Season 1 Episode 07 Online?

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, It’s been confirmed that the Anime Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date is accessible to watch on the official streaming service for Anime. HIDIVE has Episode 6 available right now. Call Of The Night’s previous seasons and episodes are also available on HIDIVE.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Series Call Of The Night

Q: Is Call Of The Night on Netflix?

Ans: Yes, Call Of The Night is on Netflix.

Q: How many episodes will Call Of The Night have?

Ans: The anime Call Of The Night will have 13 episodes.

Q: Will Kou fall in love with Nazuna?

And: Yes Kou will fall in love with Nazuna in this anime.