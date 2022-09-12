Brie Larson Gives Controversial Response About Her Captain Marvel Future

“How long will Brie Larson play the role of Captain Marvel”? This question has literally changed the weather condition of the whole industry. Let’s see what made this question turn the temperature of social networking sites.

Brie Larson took over the whole social media platform with her controversial answer.  During an event hosted by the Disney+ authorities, Brie Larson was asked by an interviewer “How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel?” In reply, Brie decided to give a controversial answer saying that “I DON’T KNOW. DOES ANYONE WANT ME TO DO IT AGAIN?” The audience when saw the interview started speaking out their minds which eventually consisted of very mean comments. The audience thinks the reply Brie Larson has given is very arrogant and straightforward.

Captain Marvel was liked and loved by several people all over the world. The main question that the clan has voiced is “Captain Marvel was one of the most successful characters worldwide. Even after knowing the reaction of the audience, how can the lead character comment such a weird, meaningless question?” Various Twitter posts say that her twisted answer was very hostile and conveyed arrogance towards her fans.

Trolls And Means Comments On Social Media

Now Brie’s social media handles have been flooded with trolled comments and questions. Comments like “Brie is a very egoistic woman”, “Brie was always an aggressive actress” and many more have flooded the comment section of Brie’s Instagram handle.  Brie later clarifies and says that during the release of Captain Marvel in 2019, she received a lot of trolling and hateful comments from the audience. Eventually, the reason behind such hate is still unknown to Brie. Keeping that situation in mind, she replied to that question. She says that her intention was never to hurt any fan of hers. She concludes that she has always said the truth and here also she decided to answer that question truthfully only.

But now eventually this “comment” of hers will affect her career badly. Even though she clarified the reason behind her controversial answer, people are not just ready to listen to any of her answers.

 

