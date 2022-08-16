Blue Lock Chapter 184 Release Date, Spoilers, Leaks, Countdown And Read Manga Online

Blue Lock Chapter 184 is all set to be released on 17th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Blue Lock Chapter 184, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
Japanese anime thrillers are now the new face of Japanese animation. There are a lot of them coming up, and Blue Lock is currently the most popular. It’s an anime television series adaptation that Eight Bit has done wonderfully.
Previously In Blue Lock Chapter 183:
In the previous chapter, Jinpachi Ego gets a new job. He has been appointed by the Japanese Football Association as the new soccer coach for Japan’s World Cup. Jinpachi’s first step toward winning the game was capturing the Blue Lock. In this series, Blue Lock is that compartment where all the best strikers of Japan play against each other.
The rule of the Blue Lock is the one who wins joins the team and the others get back to their hard journey. Now Jinpachi selects Yoichi Isagi to play for his team. Yoichi feels that it is his one and only chance to prove himself. He accepts this golden opportunity to present himself in the Japanese World Cup.
Blue Lock Chapter 184 Release Date And Time:
Blue Lock Chapter 184 will be released on 17th August 2022, so sit back and wait for the makers to amaze us again, you can also tell us your perspective regarding Blue Lock Chapter 184 in the comment section.
- Pacific Time: 9 AM on Wednesday
- Central Time: 11 AM on Wednesday
- Eastern Time: 12 noon on Wednesday
- British Time: 5 PM on Wednesday
Blue Lock Chapter 184 Countdown:
Blue Lock Chapter 184 Spoilers And Leaks:
In the upcoming chapter, we will see how Yoichi Isagi proves himself. We still don’t know if he will win the match or not. Also, it will be a very tough exam for Jinpachi as he chooses to represent Japan. To know the whole plot in detail, we need to wait for the official release.
Characters Of The Animated Series Blue Lock
The character list for the series Blue Lock is presented below.
- Sae Itoshin: The main character and the best player.
- Oliver Aiku: Captain Of U-20
- Rin Itoshi: The Best Striker after Sae Itoshi.
- Baro Shoei: The participant of the Black Lock team who always wants to be the point of attention.
- Reo Mikage: A player with special powers to play against the opponent.
- Ryusei Shidou: Student and an excellent striker
- Rensuke Kunigami: One of the contestants who got eliminated in the game.
- Nagi Seishirou: Previously was a brilliant or rather the best player of team V. But later Nagi joined the team of Blue Lock.
- Bachira Meguru: A player in his own terms. Bachira usually plays according to his own will and rules.
- Isagi Yoichi: A player and a brilliant game changer.
Frequently Asked Questions About Blue Lock
Q: Is Blue Lock going to get an anime?
Ans: Yes, in the late summers of 2022, the manga Blue Lock will be getting an anime.
Q: Where can I watch Blue Lock?
Ans: Blue Lock has been successfully premiered on Crunchyroll.
Q: How many episodes will Blue Lock have?
Ans: Not with surety, but Blue Lock will be having 30 episodes.