Black Clover Chapter 334 Release Date, Spoiler, Plot, Raw Scan, Color Page And Read Online

Black Clover is a stalwart in the Shonen genre of anime. The Japanese manga series, illustrated by Tabata Yuuki, was first serialized in 2015, in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. It received its anime adaptation in October 2017 and it aired till 2021. An anime film is also scheduled to release in 2023. The story comprises the anecdotes of Asta, a human with no magical powers in an alternate universe where having magical powers is the norm, who aims to become the wizard king.
This plotline of the Black Clover makes it very similar to Boku No Hero Academia, where quirkless Deku aims to become the number one hero in a world full of quirks. It has a very strong shonen vibe, which always makes the audience root for the underdog. And just like every shonen manga, the main character must have a great rival. In Black Clover, Asta’s rival is Yuno, who is naturally gifted, unlike Asta.
Previously In Black Clover Chapter 333:
Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s read what happened in the previous chapter.
Black Clover Chapter 333 started with a conversation between Lucius and Julius. During this conversation, Lucius got lost in his own world where he saw his relatives sitting in the Spade kingdom. He shares this thought with Julius and tells that he has a feeling that he can bring everyone back together. Also, he shares the little secret with Julius that right now he is incapable of using his magical power to freeze time as Asta has activated the anti-magic concept.
Even if Asta is in a confused state, Lucius declares that the main motive should be rescuing Asta. On the other side, Asta is confused and is not aware whether the competitive party is fighting with humans or Wizards. Lucius decides to hide the fact that Julius is alive and declares that he has already died. He also declares that he is the only one alive to save the whole world and he is ready to face every sort of challenge.
Black Clover Chapter 334 Release Date:
Black Clover Chapter 334 will be released on August 12st, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and we can expect that there won’t be a rescheduled date.
Black Clover Chapter 334 Countdown:
Black Clover Chapter 334 Release Timings:
- Pacific time 7 AM
- Central Time 9 AM
- Eastern Time 10 AM
- British Time 3 PM
- Central European Time 4 PM
- Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM
Black Clover Chapter 334 Spoilers And Assumptions:
In Black Clover Chapter 334, we will be reading about its secret mission of Julius. Julius does have a plan regarding his family and hopefully, he will be revealing it in this upcoming chapter. On the other hand, we will read about Lucius’s first move to save the world. We might also read about the problems he will be facing.
Where Can I Read Black Clover Chapter 334 For Free?
You can read Black Clover Chapter 334 on Viz Media for international broadcasting, like most of the other anime. But it will charge you for their service.
READ Black Clover Chapter 333 HERE.
Frequently Asked Questions About Black Clover :
Q: Is Black Clover completely canceled?
Ans: In February 2021, it was officially released that Black Clover will be ending soon. But later the decision got changed and it continued to get released.
Q: Who is Asta’s father?
Ans: Father Orsi is initially Asta’s father.
Q: Will Black Clover have season 6?
Ans: The anime series Black Clover will not have any season 6.