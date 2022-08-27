Are Scott Disick And Kimberly Stewart Dating? Everything We Know

Are Scott Disick And Kimberly Stewart Dating? This question just randomly pops into our heads Nowadays, don’t they? Don’t worry we got you with all the theories we’ll conclude with something fun for sure!

Scott Disick Reportedly Dating Kimberly Stewart: Romance Rumors Spark After Dinner Date

Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick Are Rumored to Be Dating: After a Meal Date, Romance Speculation Flared Following dinner, rumors have emerged that Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick are dating. Kimberly Stewart, a television personality, is said to be dating Tim Hughes. While the two have been friends for some time, sources claim that their friendship has blossomed into something more romantic lately.

Speculation about a possible new couple came after they were spotted by paparazzi while out to dinner at Georgia Baldi in Santa Monica. The pair was holding hands, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that they might be dating. The source told us that Kimberly’s family is supportive of the relationship and are hoping for the best. They even have friends in Scott’s circle that are hopeful it will work out because they think the two have a lot in common.

Seeing Kourtney find love with long-time friend Travis Barker has reportedly made him happy as well.

Who Is Scott Disick?

He is a television personality and socialite from the United States. He is recognized for his role as a regular cast member on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its offspring. The success of KUWTK’s Disick resulted in the birth of a flipping program, Flip It Like Disick, which aired on E! Network.

Disick’s business ventures include starring in reality shows, starting a clothing brand called Talentless, investing in nightclubs, and running multiple vitamin companies.

Who is Kimberly Stewart?

Stewart was born on August 20, 1979, to Rod and Alana Stewart in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California. She has two siblings: an older brother and a younger sister. She studied acting with coaches Janet Alhanti and Ivana Chubbuck after graduating from Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California.

In January 2021, Kimberly Stewart opened The Realm, a luxurious organization company based in Los Angeles, New York, and Palm Beach. Stewart and her team provide closet organization, declutter, unpacking, and decorating services for bedrooms, bathrooms, pantries, kitchens, offices, garages, and other spaces.

