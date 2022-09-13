Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Still Dating? All About The Stranger Things Couple

Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Still Dating? The will-they-will not they connection between Stranger Things’ Nancy and Jonathan was a significant storyline as the show grew, however are the entertainers dating, all things considered?

In season 1 of the show, the connection among Steve and Nancy grew, yet when Nancy collaborated with Jonathan to get Will back and figure out what ended up pointing the sexual strain between them began to fabricate.

Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Still Dating?

Eventually, the pair connected while visiting Murray in season 2 and have been together since – it just so happens, for Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) things played out beautiful also, without battling animals from another aspect element, all things considered, or the confounded circle of drama.

How Do The Two Meet Each Other?

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton met during the More peculiar Things shooting. In the same way as other couples, they turned out to be old buddies, started posting pictures together, spruced up for Halloween, and were found going out together at Los Angeles Air terminal.

“Subsequent to going to the 74th Brilliant Globe Grants together, where More odd Things was designated for best TV series show, the two were seen leaving Los Angeles Worldwide air terminal with one another,” Elle magazine revealed at that point.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy and Jonathan, have been spotted voyaging together on numerous occasions from Los Angeles, sending each other charming messages on Instagram, and were as of late found clasping hands while in New York City. Its an obvious fact that large numbers of the “More unusual Things” cast are dear companions, yet it has fans thinking Dyer and Heaton are something beyond great buddies.

The two were reputed to date in January 2017 when they appeared together at the Hang Grants and looked terribly comfortable on honorary pathway. Then, at that point, they were voyaging together two times in January leaving from Remiss air terminal. Once was just after the Hangs. On January 9, Heaton had his arm around Dyer who was concealed to travel in secret.