Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Expecting Their Third Child: Everything We Know

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting their third child. The Maroon 5 singer and Victoria’s Secret model are reportedly expanding their family, which already includes daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5, according to People magazine.

Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo get arranged in 2014 and were allegedly seen out to lunch on Monday in Santa Barbara, where Prinsloo apparently flaunted her growing baby bulge in a silk floral outfit. Levine’s spokeswoman did not respond to calls for comment on the article as of the time of publication.

“We’ve always known we wanted another. Since I had two children under the age of two during those two years, I believe that I simply said, “Don’t even think about it!” I do, however, desire five children, but don’t even consider it, “The outlet heard her explanation.

“Never say never, you know. We want a huge family, who knows?”. “We’re leaving everything to chance and whatever transpires. Whatever happens, happens. Thus, there are no restrictions.”

Levine and Prinsloo wed on July 19, 2014, in a lavish wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico, after first being romantically involved in 2012. On September 16, 2016, the couple had their first daughter, Dusty. Less than two years later, on February 15, 2018, Prinsloo gave birth to their second daughter, Gio.

In 2019, Prinsloo, 34, celebrated becoming a mother while taking part in Kate Upton’s social media campaign to support other mothers.

Prinsloo said with a picture of herself carrying her children, “Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, sobbing, laughing, the greatest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between.” Being a parent to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, inspired, and empowered, therefore I won’t alter a thing.

